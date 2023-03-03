 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Northeast results suggest BJP’s 2024 strategies are on track. Is the opposition serious about unity?

Shamik Vatsa
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The BJP’s strategy for the Northeast has so far been impeccable. Retaining its grip over the region is important because of the uncertainties of the Hindi heartland. The opposition’s inability to project itself as a purposeful monolith like the BJP was evident in this election too

Celebrations at BJP camp as it emerges victorious in Tripura, and Nagaland and allies to retain power in Meghalaya.

As India approaches the 2024 general elections, the state elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland were a major litmus test for political parties in the region. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant inroads in the north-eastern part of India over the last few years. The party's electoral performance in the region has been impressive, with victories in states where it has traditionally been considered weak.

Goodwill In The Northeast

The BJP's focus on development and good governance has helped it win the support of the people in the Northeast. The party has launched several development initiatives in the region, such as the Act East Policy and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). These initiatives have helped improve the region's infrastructure and create new employment opportunities, which has helped the BJP win the support of the people.

This round of elections in the Northeast state can be seen as a mixed bag for the BJP's campaign for 2024. While the party has managed to retain power in Tripura and improve its vote share in Nagaland, it has suffered a setback in Meghalaya.