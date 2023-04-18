 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCERT Textbook Revisions: Nations are built on resolution of conflicts

Santosh Paul
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The NCERT textbook revisions show those behind such actions in poor light. These leave absurd gaps and ignorance of the past in their wake. There is great value in studying our history, including those parts of it that we are uncomfortable with

You cannot whitewash history or contemporary facts by merely altering textbooks. (Representative image)

The function of the historian is neither to love the past nor to emancipate himself from the past, but to master and understand it as the key to the understanding of the present.”

EH Carr, What Is History

The trouble with those behind the revision of the NCERT textbooks is that they care little about history. Their primary anxiety seems to be to cull out the facts embarrassing to the political establishment  and gloss over them, if not amend, and if that does not do the job, simply delete them.

The current exercise of effacing history includes key areas of our past. The intent is clear as daylight. It seeks to dismantle historical facts upon which the very foundation of the idea of India as a syncretic civilization stands. The attempt is to hide the efforts of the tallest leader of the Indian Independence movement who  consistently and successfully  secured Hindu Muslim unity. The RSS being banned after the Gandhi assassination has also been a source of embarrassment for long.