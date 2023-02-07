 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narendra Modi should focus on people, not just big projects

Mihir Sharma
Feb 07, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

India has the political capital and the economic space to pursue more than one way of transforming into a globally competitive economy. Better connectivity isn’t the only thing India needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image/Bloomberg)

To economic policy makers in the rest of the world, the annual presentation of India’s federal budget must be a mystifying exercise. It’s less a statement of accounts than a state of the union address, laying out government priorities for the year ahead. Media coverage is carnivalesque: This year, for some reason, one prominent channel sat its anchors and experts at a news desk suspended from a crane 20 storeys high.

What must be even more confounding is how Indian leaders appear able to get away with budget math other politicians cannot, whether economically or politically. That says something important about the moment India is in right now — and raises questions about whether its leaders are making the right choices.

This new budget, for example, proposes to cut taxes for the rich as well as the poor. Bringing relief to the lower end of the income spectrum makes perfect political sense at a time when inflation is surging and an election is due in 2024. Yet somehow Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also able to slash the top effective rate of income tax below 40% and still describe her budget as one for the “middle class.”
Even more surprisingly, she was able to increase infrastructure and welfare spending without, on paper, blowing a hole in the fiscal deficit. How was that miracle achieved? By deftly using inflation, for one. The budget could present various spending heads as growing smartly when they are in fact barely keeping up with inflation. In addition, the government was able to save money by quietly withdrawing its pandemic-relief free food scheme at the beginning of this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is largely unchallenged politically — and this grants Sitharaman and other officials a remarkable ability to manage the narrative around taxes, spending, inflation, and debt. Unlike in the US, Modi’s government doesn’t need to negotiate with the opposition about the size of debt, which remains at 5.9% of gross domestic product in the coming year, compared to 4.6% prior to the pandemic. It faces no strikes brought on by rising inflation, as in the UK. The political effectiveness of Modi’s party machine means that he largely has a free hand economically.