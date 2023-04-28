 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Modi, Kerala and the Christians who want to escape the present

Nidheesh MK
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kerala showed the state BJP’s strengths and flaws. While the party appears to be on the right track in wooing Christians who feel disempowered, the state BJP unit lacks a leader who can appeal to a wide range of voters

PM Modi during his visit to Kochi in Kerala.

Narendra Modi's visit highlighted how much the party profits from sweeping, and generally positive, media coverage. During the visit, some news channels even altered their social media covers to BJP-related imagery.

However, the stark fact is that BJP is yet to win a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala despite over four decades of trying.

The BJP utilised the willingness of Church leaders to meet Modi to show it was getting closer to Kerala's substantial Christian minority. However, the Bishops were also wary of showing any overt support to the Saffron party after their meeting with the PM.

In his 20-minute meeting, Modi reportedly did not commit to address any of the issues the priests raised, dampening optimism.