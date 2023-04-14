 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metros show how distant suburbs can be turned into hot properties

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

After Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are waking to the prospects of better returns and occupancy where strong metro links to residential areas are witnessed

Policies favour the densification of metro corridors. This allows the metros to earn more and therefore remain viable. As more cities opt for metro networks, this feature will become more and more prominent.

The Malad-Goregaon region, a growing suburb of Mumbai has transformed into a residential, commercial and information technology (IT) hub. A key factor was the opening in January 2023 of the Metro Line 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar and Line 7 from Dahisar to Gundavali, Andheri (East) in the western suburbs. Across the country in Bengaluru’s eastern peripheral IT hub of Whitefield, the first leg of the Baiyappanahalli -Whitefield metro extension project (Purple line) from KR Puram to Whitefield became operational in March 2023 and the complete line will be functional from July 2023.

Metro lines have been known to push property demand and values even earlier. In the most mature metro market of the Delhi NCR, Uttam Nagar was a case study on what metro connectivity can do to an area. A neglected, partly unauthorised locality in South West Delhi, Uttam Nagar was in the influence zone of the Janakpuri Blue line of the metro. It had three metro stations nearby - Uttam Nagar East, Uttam Nagar West and Nawada. That lifted demand for property in the area as the line connected to key commercial and office hubs in Karol Bagh, Connaught Place and Noida. Owners demolished existing structures and built modern multi-storey apartments, which tenants and potential owners clamoured to buy about 2006-08. When the Magenta line started in 2018, it also connected Janakpuri and by association, Uttam Nagar to South Delhi, Nehru Place and Noida. The demand then escalated once more.

Demand Jumps in Bengaluru’s CBD 

International property consultant Colliers has found a similar trend in Bengaluru’s central business district of MG Road and now Whitefield. In 2017, the MG Road metro was made fully operational and connected to key residential hubs. This drove up the demand for retail and office spaces in the CBD as the commute became a lot easier for the staff in these offices. By Colliers' estimates, the CBD area now has over 7 million square feet of premium A Grade office space with a mere 3.2 percent vacancy. It draws an average rental value of Rs 142.5 per square foot per month. In 2017 when the first phase of the purple line was commissioned, the locality witnessed a 25 percent jump in property rentals as compared to the previous year.