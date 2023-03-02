 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghalaya Election Results 2023: A surprisingly good showing by NPP despite poor track record in government

Patricia Mukhim
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Meghalaya as was predicted delivered a hung assembly, but with the upper hand to NPP. Will BJP join the government or prefer to sit out?

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (File image)

There are not many surprises about the results of the elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. The next question is who will form the governments in these three states. It was a foregone conclusion that Meghalaya would throw up a hung house and political parties are therefore prepared for it.

BJP’s Meghalaya Push

Publicly of course, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had touted that it would get double-digit figures in Meghalaya after having set up candidates in 60 seats. But even the BJP in its quiet moments would know that it has not yet got a foothold in Meghalaya. Right now, it only has a toehold winning in just 3 of the 60 seats, which is just one seat more than in the last election in 2018.

So to say that the BJP has made huge inroads into Meghalaya is a bit of an exaggeration although the Party is no longer the bugbear that the tribal Christians once painted it as. The reason is because the BJP campaign in Meghalaya has been shrewdly tailored to appease the majority Christian population. So religion and beef ban were not on the election plate.