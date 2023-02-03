 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Mark Zuckerberg’s new focus pulls Meta back from the brink

Parmy Olson
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

A growing chorus wanted him to shift attention from the metaverse. Meta’s latest results showed he could listen

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US.

Meta Platforms Inc. may have got caught in a downward spiral over the past year, but Mark Zuckerberg seems to be putting it back onto a more fruitful direction, at least for now. Meta’s decline in ad revenue for the third straight quarter wasn’t as big as expected; there was a $40 billion buyback for shareholders; and daily active users — Meta’s “North Star” for years — blew past the psychological 2 billion barrier, according to fourth-quarter earnings it announced on Wednesday night. More important, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg replaced much of his usual talk about the still-to-be-realized metaverse with pledges about a new era of “efficiency” for Meta, on the heels of slashing thousands of jobs, and a refocus on artificial intelligence, echoing where other tech rivals like Google are placing more of their bets.

Zuckerberg’s obsession with the metaverse and his expensive strategic pivot has put pressure on the company’s stock price, which declined 60 percent over the last year, and it still looks years away from being a viable business. That’s why it was likely a relief for investors to hear him paying significant attention on Meta’s earnings call to his bread-and-butter business: social media. Along with the buyback this may have helped push Meta’s shares up 20 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday night.

Zuckerberg said the company’s AI-discovery engine had helped plays of Reels, its short-form video rival to TikTok, double in just the last six months. “We’re making progress here, and our monetization efficiency on Facebook has doubled in the past six months,” he added. “In terms of the revenue headwind, we’re still on track to be roughly neutral by the end of this year or maybe early next year, and after that we should be able to profitably grow Reels while keeping up with the demand that we see.”

Zuckerberg, who has supreme command of Meta through his majority voting shares, has said he likes being in a position of having to fight against naysayers, and has spoken with conviction and sincerity when describing his vision for the metaverse. That’s admirable, but it has also risked neglecting his fiduciary duty to fellow shareholders. The metaverse should never have become the company’s primary focus. Meta’s attempts to sell virtual reality headsets to employers for work meetings is poorly thought out since, in the rare cases that enterprises are buying such gear, it is for training new recruits — not meetings, for which interacting in VR is still physically uncomfortable for most people.