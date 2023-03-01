 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Making better AI is Elon Musk's new object of fancy after Twitter failures

Parmy Olson
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

A grand new AI mission awaits the erratic billionaire while his social media platform struggles with staffing and advertising losses

For all his childish behavior on Twitter, Elon Musk would still like us to believe in his noble ambitions to make the world a better place. His space exploration company will make humans an interplanetary species, electric car maker Tesla Inc will move us toward sustainable energy and his newly acquired Twitter will become a haven of free speech and healthy debate.

Actually that last goal isn’t going so well. Twitter stands little hope of becoming a financial or cultural success under Musk as he continues to drain the online platform of talent, revenue sources and integrity. His latest antic has been to deflect criticism of Dilbert creator Scott Adams for a bizarre and racially offensive tirade on YouTube and blame “the media” for being racist instead.

Luckily a new mission has come along to draw Musk’s attention from the spiraling fortunes of his $44 billion purchase. Musk has been approaching artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks amid the explosion of attention around ChatGPT to look into forming a new research lab. The goal is to build an alternative to the chatbot launched by San Francisco startup OpenAI, according to The Information.

Musk’s next big quest seems be making better AI, one of the most transformative inventions of modern times. But realistically, Musk can’t run a serious OpenAI rival as a side hustle. It would cost him enormous amounts of time and money.