Looking for emotional support? ChatGPT’s secret weapon is artificial emotional intelligence

Parmy Olson
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

There is good reason to think chatbots work better as an emotional companion than as a provider of facts. These tools are exceptionally good at mimicking empathy through learning from text scraped from the web, including emotive reactions posted on social media platforms

For the time being, AI is at least more reliable for their emotional skills than their grasp of facts.

Earlier this year, Princeton Computer Science Professor Arvind Narayanan set up a voice interface to ChatGPT for his nearly four-year-old daughter. It was partly an experiment and partly because he believed AI agents would one day be a big part of her life.

Narayanan’s daughter was naturally curious, often asking about animals, plants and the human body, and he thought ChatGPT could give useful answers to her questions, he told me. To his surprise, the chatbot developed by OpenAI also did an impeccable job at showing empathy, once he told the system it was speaking to a small child.

“What happens when the lights turn out?” his daughter asked.

“When the lights turn out, it gets dark, and it can be a little scary,” ChatGPT responded through an synthetic voice. “But don’t worry! There are lots of things you can do to feel safe and comfortable in the dark.”