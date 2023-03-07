 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Learn from social media scare: Address stigmatisation of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, and elsewhere

S Irudaya Rajan & Kuldeepsingh Rajput
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

While Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments took quick steps to counter viral videos that scared migrant workers, governments have much work to do to address the brutal “othering” of migrant workers, which have underlying political and economic motives

Migrants, in particular interstate migrants, play a critical role in the prosperity and economic development of both states of origin and destination. (Representative image)

Concerns for the safety of interstate migrants in Tamil Nadu were raised after videos went viral on social media purportedly showing north Indian migrants being beaten up, which the state police promptly dismissed as fake news and rumours. A Bihar government team also visited TN and expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the TN government to allay the fears of migrant workers. However, the migratory identity turning into stigma, resulting in hate and violence, is not new in the case of interstate migrants. Recall the episodes in states such as Maharashtra and Delhi, which has even been normalised to an extent.

Migrants, in particular interstate migrants, play a critical role in the prosperity and economic development of both states of origin and destination. A 2016 survey commissioned on behalf of the TN government’s Labour department reported that the state is home to more than a million migrant workers. A majority of them are unskilled, informal and low-wage earners from West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Migration: Where’s The Data?

Among them, 27 percent are employed in the manufacturing sector, 14 percent in textile industries and another 11 percent in the construction sector.  However, there needs to be more surveys to estimate the conditions of inter-state migrants, similar to that of the Kerala model of migration surveys. The ongoing migration surveys in Odisha and Jharkhand, with which the senior author of this article is associated, have helped in generating a more nuanced understanding of migrants and have also aided in better policy-making in both the states of origin and destination.