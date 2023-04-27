 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden Re-Election: His victory may depend on Kamala Harris’s poll numbers

Julianna Goldman
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Vice President Harris was supposed to neutralise concerns about Biden, including his age — but so far she hasn’t. If she can improve her own approval ratings, she may boost the president’s poll numbers as well

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Image source: AP/File)

These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: Some 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest US president ever.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is only 58, was supposed to neutralize those concerns — but so far she hasn’t. If she can improve her own approval ratings, she may boost the president’s poll numbers as well.

The Los Angeles Times tracks national opinion polls of Harris, a former California senator and the first woman, Black and South Asian American to be vice president. Fifty-three percent of registered voters view her negatively. On average, her net favorability is negative — and five points lower than Biden’s. It’s also lower than her predecessors at this point in their tenures: Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore.

Part of that divergence reflects how polarized the country has become in the last three decades. Biden’s and Harris’s numbers also reflect a mix of ageism, sexism, racism and misogyny. And as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Francis Wilkinson has pointed out, Biden hasn’t exactly set Harris up for success. As the administration’s point person on border policy, she has borne much of the brunt of the administration’s failure to control one of the most challenging political issues.