Israel Unrest: Benjamin Netanyahu, synonymous with crisis, faces yet another

Kabir Taneja
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Netanyahu revived his political career through an alliance with far-right groups. His acceding to their drastic demands like the overhaul of the country’s judiciary has ended up exposing the deep fault lines behind Israel’s chronic political instability

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel is making headlines once again as the country comes to a halt over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul that has prompted mass protests ranging from workers’ unions to more stunningly even reservists of the Israeli Defense Forces, forcing the government to put the brakes on the proposed reforms. While the situation had been simmering for weeks, the expulsion of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had called for the reforms to be halted, pushed the situation over the brink.

An Unwieldy Coalition

The crux of the matter is a planned pushed by Netanyahu’s coalition colleagues, belonging to the right and far-right ideologies, to overhaul the country’s judiciary. The planned changes would give the government overreaching powers in deciding the composition of judges, which critics say will compromise the judicial system in favor of the government. This also comes at a time when Netanyahu is facing corruption charges. “An independent judiciary does not mean an unbridled judiciary,” Netanyahu had said in an interview.

This crisis in Israel has many fronts to it, and the judiciary only happens to be the issue of the hour. Netanyahu’s return to power in November 2022 came on the back of an astounding fifth general election within four years in Israel, leaving behind a trail of both, political chaos within the system, and political fatigue within the population. This disarray in a challenging geopolitical geography gave Netanyahu another chance, but this time, he had only one option to get back into power, joining hands with the far-right.