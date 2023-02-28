 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is the tide turning for e-commerce stocks?

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

The regulatory environment for ecommerce business is still at a nascent stage and could have material implications for these businesses, similar to what we saw in the case of telecom and private mining during the past two decades. Investors need to factor in this risk also while deciding to invest in these businesses

The recent rise in ecommerce stocks could be more in the nature of a technical or generic move that may not necessarily be sustainable. (Representative Image)

The recent move in prices of some popular e-commerce stocks listed in India has caught the eye of the market participants. These stocks have sharply outperformed the benchmark Nifty50, Nifty IT and even NASDAQ in the past one month. Notably, these stocks have been sharply underperforming the markets for the past one year particularly. Most of these stocks have lost about two third of value from their respective all-time high stock price levels. Many investors who had bought these stocks in the 2021-2022 frenzy have seen material erosion in their investment value. It is therefore pertinent to examine, from the individual investors’ viewpoint, whether the tide is turning for these companies; to assess whether they should stay invested, buy more or consider using the latest price rally to exit their positions.

Use Your Own Parameters

One grave mistake small investors usually make while investing in the stock of a company is to use the valuation matrices followed by specialised investors like private equity, venture capitalists, angel investors, etc. or professional investors who invest on behalf of other investors. Specialised investors evaluate a business idea in terms of potential for wider acceptability, scalability and eventual profitability. They mostly invest in the early stages of business development and are usually not concerned with conventional valuation ratios like price to earnings, etc. Failure of a business idea is as routine a matter for them, as the death of a patient for an oncologist. In fact, in their case, a 25 percent success rate is considered a great performance. They do not fall in love with any business and are always on the lookout for an exit, regardless of profit or loss.

Professional investors are mostly concerned with the relative performance of their portfolio in relation to the benchmark indices. For example, a fund manager would be considered very successful if his fund loses 10 percent in a year when the benchmark index has lost 15 percent. There is no opportunity cost of the money assigned to them for management.