 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Is Substack Notes on its way to replace Twitter? 

Tim Culpan
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Substack Notes, launched on April 5, allow users to comment and share — call it restacking — similar to Twitter. With these features, Substack will help audiences find content and new creators, thus attracting and keeping user attention

Substack Inc could be a challenger. At least, that’s what Musk seems to think given that he decided to ban links to the rival after Substack announced a new product that looks remarkably similar to Twitter. (Source: Bloomberg)

A year ago this week, Elon Musk launched his takeover of Twitter Inc. Since then, predictions of the platform’s demise haven’t panned out because, among other things, no clear alternative has emerged. His antics over the past few days indicate what he’s afraid of, though, and that starts to firm up the most likely successors.

In the early days of Musk-run Twitter, decentralised platform Mastodon, upstart Post, and Indian lookalike Koo all appeared to have a shot at taking down the bird app. Despite enjoying significant growth, none has emerged a clear winner.

Substack Inc could be that challenger. At least, that’s what Musk seems to think given that he decided to ban links to the rival after Substack announced a new product that looks remarkably similar to Twitter. Nominally an email newsletter platform, the San Francisco-based startup has expanded its offering with podcasts, video, comments and threads, and an app that ties it all together.

A newsletter provider is not an obvious alternative to the real-time nature of Twitter, yet there’s always been the possibility that it may itself seize the moment and build in more interactivity. Enter Substack Notes. “Writers will be able to post short-form content and share ideas with each other and their readers,” it announced on April 5. “Notes is designed to drive discovery across Substack.”