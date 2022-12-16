 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is Raghuram Rajan the credible face that Congress is scouting for?

Anita Katyal
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Raghuram Rajan’s day-long walk with Rahul Gandhi has revived speculation that the economist could be drafted by the Congress for a political role

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Just as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was beginning to lose its sheen, there was renewed interest in the foot march when former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan walked alongside the Congress leader from Sawai Madhopur to Dausa in Rajasthan.

After a brief lull, the Yatra was back in the news. A number of celebrities, activists, politicians and academics have joined the yatra since it was flagged off from Kanyakumari a hundred days ago. But Rajan’s presence clearly grabbed maximum attention. It hit the headlines, was the subject of animated prime-time debates on news channels and was trending on Twitter for two days. It also revived speculation that Rajan was preparing to enter politics.

Never a favourite with the Narendra Modi government, Rajan came in for a sharp attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which got a fresh opportunity to accuse him of being biased towards the Congress, leading to a wordy duel with its chief political adversary.

On its part, Congress exulted that a world-renowned economist had joined the Yatra. The former RBI chief’s participation lifted the profile of the foot march, giving it greater heft and publicity. At the same time, it provided a perfect opening for Rahul Gandhi to take advantage of Rajan’s credibility and international standing to focus attention on the Modi government’s poor handling of the economy.

Speculation Revived

The Nehru-Gandhi scion took some time off from his walkabout to engage Rajan in a lengthy informal conversation about the country’s economic scenario, what the future holds for India and the world as well as the corrective measures which should be put in place to provide succour to the people who are suffering because of growing unemployment and rising prices.