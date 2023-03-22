IPCC’s final warning; time to act on climate is now

It is possible to avoid catastrophic heat waves, flooding, drought, crop failures and species extinction according to the fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment (AR6) synthesis report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) approved by 195 countries on Monday. The report concludes that the world now has the know-how and the technology needed to win the climate challenge and there is a “rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

Nine years in the making, the report that is being dubbed as a survival guide and a final warning, points out that multiple lines of evidence suggest that the recent mitigation policies of a few countries, that have enhanced energy efficiency, reduced the rate of deforestation, and accelerated technology deployment, have led to “avoided, and in some cases reduced or removed emissions”. Though those measures are not sufficient to stabilise temperatures yet, they are enough to indicate that there still may be hope for humanity if all nations make an immediate and drastic shift away from fossil fuels, reduce methane emissions and halt deforestation.

Dire Warning

Earth has already warmed an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius since the industrial age and temperatures will rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by “the first half of 2030,” warns the report. The existing and currently planned fossil fuel infrastructure — coal-fired power plants, oil wells, factories, cars and trucks across the globe — will already produce enough carbon dioxide to warm the planet roughly 2 degrees Celsius this century. To keep warming below that level, many of those projects would need to be cancelled, retired early or otherwise cleaned up.

Shailendra Yashwant is a senior advisor to Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA). Twitter: @shaibaba. Views are personal.