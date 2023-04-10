 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s tech hub can’t deal with SVB fallout if it’s stuck in traffic

Andy Mukherjee
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

For Bengaluru's startup ecoystem that's trying to weather a funding winter, an equally pressing problem is the woeful infrastructure deficiencies of the city. Otherwise, India’s best-known global success story might get crushed by its own growth

Bengaluru has been dealt a terrible hand by politicians.

India’s software powerhouse earned its spurs by managing tech for global multinationals. Now it’s even shielding local startups from the falling debris in US banking. The city of 13 million people punches above its weight for India and the world.

But while success in solving technical problems has brought prosperity to coders, inadequate infrastructure, particularly transport, is detracting from the quality of life of professionals who call the fast-growing Indian metropolis home.

Once known as India’s garden city, Bengaluru is choking on toxic fumes from cars, buses, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. After London, the city is the second-slowest in the world to drive in, according to a TomTom report. But while the UK’s capital boasts of a massive and well-used underground rapid transit network, Bengaluru’s subway project, which got under way after decades of delay, has suffered from 12 years of stunted growth under various state governments.