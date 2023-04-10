 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

India needs a regulatory framework to protect citizens from ChatGPT-led disruptions

Anurag Wasnik
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

India should pass the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill to protect the data of its citizens and also work towards an AI policy that prioritises openness and transparency and discourages tech monopolies

India seems to have adopted the middle path approach towards novel technologies such as ChatGPT. The approach avoids extreme reactions like enthusiastically promoting or banning the platform altogether. (File image)

The chatbot or the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach a staggering value of $4 billion by 2030. Major players like OpenAI, Google, and Snapchat are in the race to introduce better and more sophisticated chatbots to capture this market. Whenever technology is revolutionary, it becomes crucial to understand how governments would respond to it.

Around the globe, different governments have taken different approaches towards ChatGPT. Some countries are taking steps to regulate high-risk artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT, while some are trying to integrate its services into their governance structure. In a recent letter, tech mogul Elon Musk and others urged for stricter regulatory measures, and on the same day, the United Kingdom outlined its approach to AI regulation, aiming to balance innovation and legislation. Meanwhile, the European Union is also negotiating the passage of broad AI rules. Italy's privacy watchdog, the Italian Data Protection Authority (IDPA), has temporarily banned ChatGPT due to a data breach and concerns about using personal data to train the chatbot. ChatGPT is also not available in China. Instead, they have their own version called the ‘Ernie’ chatbot, made by the Chinese company Baidu. Other countries and regions where ChatGPT is not available are Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Hong Kong.

India’s Middle Path

India seems to have adopted ‘Madhyam Marg’ (the middle path) towards novel technologies such as ChatGPT. The approach avoids extreme reactions like enthusiastically promoting or banning the platform altogether. During the India Global Forum Annual Summit, India’s information technology and  electronics minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted at a potential major announcement, fueling speculation about the government's plans and a possible Indian version of ChatGPT. Industry experts believe that the Indian government may integrate generative or conversational AI into citizen services, such as the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG), which could simplify the application process for or availing various government services. The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is reportedly developing an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot to help Indian farmers learn about government schemes. India is also using ChatGPT to develop two critical projects: democratising school education in vernacular languages and spreading awareness about government schemes.