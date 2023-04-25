 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In the ChatGPT age, prompting is the language to learn

Dave Lee
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Most AI will keep relying heavily on the human in the loop to provide instruction, refine outputs and push the technology to new directions

The specific words and structure can provoke the AI to behave in a certain manner. It’s not just what you say, but the way you say it. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Everyone should be learning to prompt. You, me, your kids, your neighbor — everyone. Prompting is the language of generative AI, enabling instruction from human to machine, and is therefore perhaps the most useful tongue you could possibly master in today’s world.

On ChatGPT, the text-based tool from OpenAI that brought about the recent explosion in excitement around AI, some examples of basic prompts would be: “Explain how photosynthesis works” or “write a summary of Hamlet.”

Impressive, yes, but these queries only scratch the surface. This tech is capable of so much more, and it’s the art of prompting that will help you unlock it. More sophisticated AI users are having it produce complex answers based on millions of texts. Others use it to build apps or automate much of their workday. They do this with effective prompting, taking care to choose words and their order.

The good news is, unlike coding, prompts are written in natural language. Most of us should take to it like a duck to water.