 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

In 2023, headwinds created by global uncertainties to work against India’s export sector

Biswajit Dhar
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

With India’s merchandise imports expanding by over 20 percent during July to November as against a negative growth in exports, the current account situation could be under considerable strain, unless commercial services exports are able to defy the existing bearish sentiments

Global political and economic uncertainties have created substantial headwinds against which India’s exporters have found hard to cope with. (Representative image: Reuters)

Financial year 2021-22 ended on an exceptional note for India’s exports. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), exports of goods and services were $683.7 billion, more than a quarter higher than the previous high of $545 billion recorded in 2018-19. Merchandise exports were $429 billion, which was particularly noteworthy as the psychological barrier of $400 billion was breached for the first time.

However, during this fiscal, this ‘feel good’ factor has become a thing of the past as merchandise exports have rapidly lost their growth momentum. After growing at 24 percent in the first quarter as compared to the corresponding period in 2021, merchandise exports had shrunk by 1.5 percent during July to November, largely due to a 17 percent contraction in October.

Global political and economic uncertainties have created substantial headwinds against which India’s exporters have found hard to cope with. Future prospects are hardly encouraging with international agencies predicting a significant economic slowdown in 2023. The World Trade Organization (WTO) had predicted that world merchandise trade volume is expected to increase by a mere 1 percent in 2023, as compared to 3.5 percent in 2022.

The current trends in merchandise exports’ slowdown that India is witnessing could, therefore, become worse, if the global trade prospects are any indication. With India’s merchandise imports expanding by over 20 percent during July to November as against a negative growth in exports, the current account situation could be under considerable strain, unless commercial services exports are able to defy the existing bearish sentiments.

The government’s moves to protect the interests of exporters would, thus, be watched with a great deal of interest. In our view, the government needs to support the exporters by providing immediate short-term support, while at the same time, it would have to design medium-term policies as well to support the exporters as global political and economic uncertainties are likely to remain as constant companions. Hopefully, the government can get its act together to unveil the much-needed foreign trade policy in the near future.

It would be some relief to the exporters that the government has already taken a proactive measure to enhance the level of export incentives that it currently provides using the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme. Introduced from the beginning of 2021, the scheme’s objective is to refund duties, taxes and levies, at the Union, state, and local level, borne on the exported product, including prior stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods and services used in the production of the exported product. The rates of remission of duties under the RoDTEP scheme is generally between 0.01 percent and 4.3 percent of the value of the export consignments.