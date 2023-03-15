 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan Versus The Rest: Pakistan’s institutions have no clue how to handle this dangerous demagogue

Sushant Sareen
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

If elections were held now, Imran Khan would sweep it. But he is also the greatest threat to Pakistan democracy and whatever remains of its institutions. The Pakistan Army is in deep trouble with many officers supporting Imran’s populist antics

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan on February 20, 2023. (Source: UTERS/Mohsin Raza)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cult has long declared that Imran is their redline and anyone who crosses it should be mindful of the consequences that will follow. But if the clashes outside Imran Khan’s Lahore house are anything to go by, it is Imran and his cult that might just have breached a redline of the Pakistani state.

Fight To The Finish?

Imran’s cult formed a human wall to protect their leader from the police which had come to arrest him. The cops were targeted, assaulted and even fire-bombed. It is almost as if Imran and his followers have declared war on the state of Pakistan and are waging a pitched battle against the state forces.

The situation has become a kind of do-or-die for both sides: if the government backs down, it will be a disastrous defeat for both the ruling coalition, the military and the Pakistani state because then Imran would become the state; if Imran backs down, it could well be end of the line for him – Imran is paranoid that he will be physically eliminated.