How SEBI can crack down on unregulated social media financial gurus

Sushil Kedia
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

The regulator needs to act proactively to control dodgy stock market analysts and advisors who use social media to mislead investors

The urge to make gains without putting in much effort is widely prevalent in our society and that has created an insatiable demand for miracles. Unscrupulous gurus and babas have flourished for this reason. As have the so-called financial gurus on social media who promise astronomical returns on investments of a few thousand rupees, and that too within a trading day. Let’s call it miracle-mongering in markets, a practice that cannot be totally stopped but can certainly be curbed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

SEBI was set up at a time the markets were ruled by deep paranoia of massive scandals and scams. Thus, it focussed more on investor appeasement rather than investor empowerment. Why else would advertisements of financial security issuances get away with reading out the caveats and statutory warnings at a rapid speed?

The demand for miracles in stock markets and the supply of tips have soared in recent years with the all-pervasive spread of social media and the decentralisation of information. Fake Twitter profiles are offering free tips and promising mouth-water returns to trap naive investors into joining the Telegram channels of the so-called financial gurus.

On Telegram, many such financial gurus run paid channels, on which they offer stock tips. This is largely an illegal operation because they aren’t SEBI-registered research analysts who can suggest stock calls or investment advisors who are allowed to even create portfolios. They don’t take the licence because it places a lot of trading restrictions on them.

To advertise their services, these financial gurus post a regular narrative – of being self-made and of living the big life, with fancy cars and luxurious holidays.

Some financial gurus have created a plethora of fake handles to admire their own financial forecasting, supposed trading adventures and successes to create a further proof of concept. Other such financial gurus use these fake handles to discredit other professionals. It’s a circus out there.