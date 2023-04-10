 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Generative AI and Copyright: Who owns creativity?

Rodney Ryder
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

AI generated art works are forcing a rethink on copyright laws anchored around the fundamental premise that copyright can be granted only for original works created by a human being.  But do the input prompts to AI by humans fall within the ambit of “creative interventions” that deserve a copyright?

The question of whether works produced by generative AI deserve copyright protection is a complex and multifaceted one.

Artificial Intelligence has reached unforeseen levels of competence in recent times, with AI systems now capable of performing complex functions autonomously without the presence of a human agent or stimulus. Revenue from AI-Generated works is estimated to grow to $126 billion by the year 2025.

One of the most exciting and recent developments is the capability of AI to generate art using written prompts fed by users. As a result, a fundamental question arises pertaining to the authorship and ownership of the content so produced. Conflicting opinions exist in this regard, both in law and the scientific and legal communities.

Art And AI