GDP growth is encouraging, but faultline visible on the road ahead

Sunil Kumar Sinha & Paras Jasrai
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Advanced estimate of national income shows that government final consumption expenditure remains the only encouraging component. Consumption demand is yet to become broad-based and sustainable

With 7 percent GDP growth, India will be among a handful of economies growing at a strong pace. (Representative image)

The National Statistical Office (NSO) in the ministry of statistics and programme implementation in its first advanced estimate (AE) of the national income expects the Indian economy to grow at 7 percent in FY23. This is 20 basis points (bp) higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s and the International Monetary Fund’s estimate of 6.8 percent. India’s economic growth forecast by economists, investors and multilateral agencies in FY23 is in the range of 6.5-7.0 percent. The AE of FY23 is based on the economic performance in the first half (1H) and the likely trend in the second half (2H). The AE numbers of FY23 are an important input for the preparation of the FY23 Union Budget. These estimates will undergo a revision by factoring in the third quarter (3QFY23) corporate sector performance and will be released as the second advanced estimate of national income at the end-February.

Last year, the first AE pegged the GDP growth for FY22 at 9.2 percent and the second AE revised it downward to 8.9 percent. Likewise, FY21 growth was revised downward to -8.0 percent in the second AE from -7.7 percent in the first AE.

With the base effect gradually waning off, GDP growth, on a y-o-y basis, is expected to decline to 4.5 percent in 2HFY23 from 9.7 percent in the first half of FY23. Nonetheless on an annual basis, with 7 percent GDP growth, India will be among a handful of economies growing at a strong pace.

The worrying trend of the first AE is that barring government final consumption expenditure (GFCE), all the other demand components of GDP are expected to slow down significantly in the second half compared to the first half. Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), the biggest component of demand (FY23: 57.2 percent) is expected to contract by 0.2 percent y-o-y in the second half of FY23 after rising  17.2 percent y-o-y in the first half). The gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is expected to decline to 8.4 percent y-oy in the second half of FY23 compared to the growth of 15 percent in the first half.

Losing Pace

Despite the global headwinds, the moderation in real growth of exports of goods and services was, surprisingly, marginal. It is expected to decline to 11.9 percent y-o-y in the second half after rising 13 percent in the first half. On the other hand, imports of goods and services are expected to fall sharply in the second half of FY23 to 12.2 percent y-o-y against a real growth of 30.9 percent in the first half. Only GFCE growth is expected to accelerate to 7.2 percent y-o-y in 2HFY23 from a contraction of 1.3 percent in the first half indicating the usual backloading of current expenditure by the government.