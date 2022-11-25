 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

For big tech and banking, cautious optimism is a better approach

Ankit Ratan
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Regulators around the world have already taken or are contemplating a variety of steps and policy measures to contain and manage the risks arising from big techs’ linkages with the banking and financial services sector

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s October Bulletin, on big techs’ entry into the banking and financial services domain, has generated interest in the media, with an inordinate focus on the ‘systemic risks’ that the big techs pose to financial stability. A similar concern was also highlighted in the RBI’s 25th Financial Stability Report, released in June.

Big techs refer to large technology companies such as Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple, Meta (previously Facebook), Amazon, and several others, who each have hundreds of millions of active users across the world, and have in recent years laid out ambitious plans to roll out a variety of financial services — including payments, and money management.

Apple, for example, on October 13 announced its plan to launch a high-yield savings account in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Google and Meta (via WhatsApp) already offer payment services in India and other markets.

We do a great disservice to the debate over big techs’ plans for the financial services business if we focus exclusively on the risks involved, and disregard the opportunities they are likely to open up, and the plausible advantages they would bring.

For Big Techs acquiring licenses for banking or payments, their ability to create and market more personalised financial products by using technology and data at a humongous scale is one distinct competitive advantage. In addition, they have a ready and captive user base of hundreds of millions for their products, and services, even if there are obvious switching costs involved.

Yet, financial services are one domain where network effects — responsible for fuelling the rapid growth of these platforms — are difficult to attain. Unlike social or messaging networks where users’ benefits multiply when more of their friends are on the same network, banks demonstrate no such advantage.