 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Dissent is not disloyalty. Employers must accept this — the earlier the better

Srinath Sridharan & Nilesh Khare
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

In a business environment, where employees and internal stakeholders, as well as consumers are getting younger as large proportion of your interactions, can you afford not to be accepting of differences?

Representative image.

In today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) business world, which is increasingly becoming intensely competitive, and where the survival of the business has no legacy to guide or support to seek from, being inward-looking or having only ‘yes-sir’ voices within the business is a big blind spot.

Family businesses in particular (including even large conglomerates in India) have traditionally treated such consenting voices as loyal and dependable, and have rewarded them more than the independent competent voices. It worked well historically in a less dynamic and competitive world, where the insights within the family and its relationships with authority were the key engines for growth, profits, and risk mitigation.

No more.

Dissent is a word that means disagreeing.  Does voicing a difference of opinion make an employee disloyal?

Dissent And Loyalty

As much as the leadership strategies have shifted to notice and accept the beneficial aspects of dissent, the (corporate) cultural moorings remain that disagreement or dissent is disloyal. Consenting voices treated as loyal, often cast, at least subconsciously, independent competent, differing voices as disloyal. When one questions a decision, the promoter-leader(s) usually take it as a lack of faith or disloyalty.