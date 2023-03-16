 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital India Act: We need an internet law that is balanced, proportionate and regulates effectively

Kazim Rizvi & Shruti Shreya
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

The proposed law to replace the outdated Information Technology Act that governs internet usage must hit the sweet spot, with just the right amount of regulation. It has a tough task ensuring free speech, digital innovation, law and order, and intermediary regulation

Information Technology Act, 2000, was India’s foundational law that sought to regulate the internet. But it was designed for the Web 1.0 era, which consisted of limited interaction with society at large, minimal community participation, and no contribution to economic services such as banking, finance, education, etc.

The internet back then was sparsely used for one-on-one interaction through email services that were quite basic in nature. Things have changed drastically in the last 20 years though. The internet now covers almost every aspect of our personal and professional lives. From staying in touch with friends to purchasing goods, to receiving the next lesson online and watching movies, the internet is pervasive.

Keeping Internet Safe, Vibrant

We are moving towards an automation-driven world, where AI models are penetrating into each and every aspect of the technology we use. The internet has contributed immensely to our economy, made our lives easier, but it also comes with its own set of problems which are becoming harder and harder to tackle. Which is why countries all over the world are revamping their internet laws, and India is no exception.