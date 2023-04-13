 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decoding Sharad Pawar: Rahul Gandhi would do well to study this 'Congressman at heart'

Anand Kochukudy
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Sharad Pawar’s objection to the JPC demand on the Adani issue is not surprising coming from a leader who values pragmatism, nurturing personal relationships, building networks, fronting the good fight when needed, and whose wiles have served him admirably for over four decades

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Image: PTI/File)

The famous Bush Doctrine of “If you are not with us, you are against us” would aptly describe the political strategy of the Congress lately. It rests on the notion that Rahul Gandhi is the sole challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of the largest opposition party – apart from also being the only leader who fronts up against the agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This strategy has a major flaw, though: It is exclusionary. Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering convictions had become an issue within the Congress post the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he accused party veterans of not toeing his line on the “Chowkidar Chor Hai” slogan coined by him. This time around, the “Modani” jibe, directed at the PM for his alleged association with businessman Gautam Adani, could similarly become a sticking point.

“Congressman At Heart”

On top of that, Sharad Pawar’s googly backing Gautam Adani and pooh-poohing a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group following the Hindenburg report came as a jolt to the effort to unite opposition parties. Since then there have been veiled suggestions of Pawar selling out to the BJP.