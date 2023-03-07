 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumption In India: Two steps forward and one step backward

Vikram Kotak
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Lower-income groups tend to have a high propensity to consume, while higher-income groups are more likely to save or invest in assets. This means a rise in income among lower income groups has a higher chance of boosting consumption in the economy than the increase in income for higher income groups

Afallout of the consumption trend has been the growing gap between the rich and poor, which widened further post-COVID-19. (Representative Image)

The Indian growth story over the last 30 years since economic reforms started in 1991 has largely been consumption driven. Private consumption on the whole accounts for 55-60 percent of the GDP. However, a fallout of the consumption trend has been the growing gap between the rich and poor, which widened further post-COVID-19.

The recent Q3FY23 economic data reveals that private consumption was 61.6 percent of the GDP, and its growth moderated to 2.1 percent from 8.8 percent in the previous quarter. This is a worrying signal, notwithstanding the growth in gross fixed capital formation at 8.3 percent. This investment growth may not sustain in the absence of consumption support. Although the government is supporting the economy with fiscal measures aimed at both the demand and supply sides, and the Reserve Bank of India  is monitoring the situation with monetary measures, will this consumption downturn prolong?

Short Term Outlook

Rural Consumption: Rural consumption indicators suggest that rural spending rose 5.3 percent YoY in the first nine months of FY23 against 0.6 percent YoY growth in the same period of FY22. However, consumption grew at a three-quarter low of 4.6 percent YoY in Q3FY23 against a 6.5 percent and 5.6 percent YoY rise in Q1 and Q2FY23, respectively. This rural slowdown can be attributed to a continuous fall in non-agricultural wages, higher inflation and a drop in real farm exports. All this leads to higher debt for marginal farmers and lower savings.