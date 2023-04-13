 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China Property Sales: Housing market recovery is lucky for distressed developers

Shuli Ren
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Homebuyers are coming back. The real estate industry, which accounted for as much as one-quarter of China's GDP can breathe a sigh of relief. Of the 70 major cities tracked by the government, 55 had price increases in February, versus only 15 in December

Beijing has been strong-arming builders to restart stalled developments, so they can deliver pre-sold flats to disgruntled consumers. Revenue as contractors is smaller but the work flow is steady. (Source: Bloomberg)

Timing is everything. Just when China’s distressed developers are delivering their worst annual earnings on record, the country’s housing market is turning the corner.

Beijing’s abrupt exit from COVID Zero in late 2022 is reviving the real estate industry, which accounted for as much as one-quarter of gross domestic product. Despite last year’s regulatory crackdown, homeowner protests against stalled construction projects, and threats of mortgage boycotts, buyers are coming back to the housing market. In March, property sales volume in 30 major cities rose 44 percent from a year earlier, after averaging a 13 percent decline in January and February. This pace is mirroring that of 2019, according to Gavekal Dragonomics, a research outlet.

Sentiment is improving. Of the 70 major cities tracked by the government, 55 had price increases in February, versus only 15 in December. The share of households saying they plan to buy a home in the next quarter rose to 17.5 percent, the first meaningful uptick in three years, according to the central bank’s latest survey. Chinese families have not given up on the idea of building their wealth through property yet.

 

