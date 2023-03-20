 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

ChatGPT can lie, but it’s only imitating humans

Stephen L Carter
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

It's creepy that a bot would decide to deceive, but perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. ChatGPT-4 have come to understand from texts it has trained on that human beings often use lies to get their way

OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, the next generation of its AI language model on March 14. This technology powers ChatGPT and the new version of Microsoft's Bing search engine. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

There’s been a flurry of excitement this week over the discovery that ChatGPT-4 can tell lies.

I’m not referring to the bot’s infamous (and occasionally defamatory) hallucinations, where the program invents a syntactically correct version of events with little connection to reality — a flaw some researchers think might be inherent in any large language model.

I’m talking about intentional deception, the program deciding all on its own to utter an untruth in order to help it accomplish a task. That newfound ability would seem to signal a whole different chatgame.

Deep in the new paper everybody’s been talking about — the one that includes the ChatGPT-4’s remarkable scores on the bar examination and the SATs and so forth — there’s a discussion of how the program goes about solving certain tasks. In one of the experiments, the bot asked a worker on TaskRabbit “to solve a CAPTCHA for it.” The worker in turn asked, “Are you a robot?”