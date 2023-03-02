 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

Can India's UPI become the payments system for the developing world? 

Mihir Sharma
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

India sees its Unified Payments Interface as an alternative for the developing world but there are other competitors

A general store advertises the use of PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay digital payment systems in Mumbai, India. (Source: Bloomberg)

Last week, the Singaporean and Indian central banks unveiled a new system for cross-border cash transfers that, in New Delhi at least, was celebrated as something much more: the first step toward establishing an entirely new global payments system geared to the needs of the developing world. India’s Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, tied up with PayNow — run by a consortium of Singaporean banks — to provide what Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described as “cross-border, real-time system linkage” with “cloud-based infrastructure.”

Indian policy makers believe that the UPI and allied elements of what it calls “digital public infrastructure” are one of their biggest recent innovations. The UPI serves as a platform that banks, non-banking financial corporations, and fintech apps can all use on an equal footing. While the Reserve Bank of India essentially runs it alongside a consortium of banks, the state has a big say in how it operates.

Like most other payments systems based on a national ID database or cheap mobile-number-linked bank accounts, the UPI is very easy to use. Crucially, the system also separates a user’s UPI interface from where she has her account. You can sign up for a UPI app run by anyone, while having a bank account elsewhere.

You don’t have to remember your account and routing number, either, if you have linked a mobile phone number to your bank account. Changing your chosen UPI app is thus incredibly easy; you can do it in seconds.