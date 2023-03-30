 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bolivian government promises prosperity from Lithium amid perennial economic struggles

Eduardo Porter
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

No country offers a starker warning about the perils of betting on raw materials to fund a path out of poverty. Bolivia has had other commodity booms in the past but it remains the poorest country in South America

The government just cut a $1 billion deal with Chinese companies that it hopes will ramp up commercial production and finally launch Bolivia’s economic development. (Source: Bloomberg)

Just wait for the lithium to kick in. In a nutshell, that’s the message from President Luis Arce’s government to thousands of Bolivians worriedly evaluating their finances, waiting in interminable lines in hopes of getting some dollars before Bolivia’s balance of payments breaks and takes their bolivianos down with it.

The claims from La Paz are not outright crazy. Bolivia has the world’s
biggest lithium reserves. And the mineral has become invaluable for the transition to a carbon-free economy, which apparently will require lots of lithium ion batteries.

After letting the mineral deposits sit pretty much undisturbed for decades in its gargantuan salt flats — the state-owned lithium monopoly didn’t have the wherewithal to exploit them —  the government just cut a $1 billion deal with Chinese companies that it hopes will ramp up commercial production and finally launch Bolivia’s economic development.

And yet, before Bolivians buy the government’s latest promise of prosperity, they will want to peer back over their shoulders at Bolivia’s recent past. No country offers a starker warning about the perils of betting on raw materials to fund a path out of poverty.