Bihar’s prohibition is not working. Historically it seldom does

MA Kalam
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Many states in India have introduced and then rescinded prohibition after struggling with the aftermath of such an action, including the ravages of death and various instantaneous ailments due to the consumption of illicit liquor

The recent illicit liquor tragedy in Bihar has proved, if proof is needed yet again, that banning alcohol has seldom had the desired results. Besides, historically, delusional zeal and overwhelming optimism embedded in false notions of success, by themselves, have never yielded any positive returns as regards the banning of alcoholic drinks.

The catastrophe in the present case linked to the consumption of hooch (derived from hoochinoo, a word used by the Tlingit, a native ethnic group from Alaska) is not an isolated incident nor is it uncommon in India. Many hooch-related deaths have occurred in quite a widespread way through the length and breadth of India, particularly so in states where sale and, by extension, drinking alcohol, is forbidden by law.

The word prohibition was earlier, and ordinarily, used for banning or not allowing something. But it assumed an almost extraordinary meaning from the 1920s onwards when the United States of America, by the Eighteenth Amendment, brought in Prohibition (with a capitalised P) through which the manufacture, transportation, and sale of alcoholic liquors was forbidden till 1933. The word prohibition has, gradually, developed a nexus with alcohol, wherein, invariably, it is being used to mean not allowing the imbibing of liquor or any kind of alcoholic drinks. We shall return and delineate below the tragic and completely unintended consequences the Eighteenth Amendment had in the US.

Currently the sale of alcohol is forbidden in the four states of BiharGujaratMizoram, and Nagaland. However, rest of the states and the different union territories permit the sale of alcohol. Compared to the latter three states, Bihar is a late rider (since 2016) on the prohibition bandwagon. It has a common border with three other Indian states: Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, and shares an international border with Nepal. Neither of the three states, nor Nepal, have prohibition of any sort; nor are the borders with any of these places absolutely non-porous. No marks for guessing what impact do porous borders have in terms of alcohol smuggling. Similar is the case concerning Gujarat, which shares its borders with Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, besides its proximity to the union territory of Daman where liquor is very cheap compared to the three other non-prohibition states.

In the northeast of India, Nagaland shares borders with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur, and these three states do not practise prohibition. Also, Mizoram has common borders with Assam, Manipur, and Tripura, which too are states that have no prohibition. Given such different geopolitical and administrative contexts, ‘dry’ states have virtually no way of enforcing prohibition and remaining dry islands given that they are surrounded by ‘wet’ states where liquor in all forms and alcoholic drinks of various kinds are in abundance.

Needless to emphasise, smuggling of liquor into the dry states of Bihar, Gujarat, Mizoram, and Nagaland is quite rampant. Usually, not a single day passes in all these so-called dry states without the confiscation of what is branded as contraband liquor, and the arrest of bootleggers, not necessarily only in the borders areas, but also quite spread out all over these four states that practise prohibition.