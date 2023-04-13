 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are advertisers who remain wary of trolls actually returning to Twitter?

Dave Lee
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

The social network Elon Musk seems intent on creating  — a "troll heaven"  — is one advertisers do not want. Musk may describe Twitter as the world’s biggest town square, but it is in fact a wild playground — a place where the loudest and roughest inhabitants set the tone

More than 3 million listeners tuned in for Elon Musk’s interview with the BBC’s James Clayton on Wednesday morning UK time. They heard the Twitter owner dodge and deflect questions on safety, claim the company’s chief executive officer was now his dog, and make frequent racist, pornographic allusions about the broadcaster’s name. So far, so Elon.

But also on the agenda was an assurance that Twitter’s advertisers were “returning” and, as a result, the company was “roughly” at breakeven. “We could be cashflow positive this quarter if things keep going well,” Musk predicted. Since Twitter is a private company, we have to take Musk’s word for it.

Insider Intelligence, the well-respected data-research group, sees a very different picture. “Many big agencies still haven’t advised clients to end their pause [on advertising with the company],” wrote analyst Jasmine Enberg. “We expect Twitter’s worldwide ad revenues to plummet by 27.9 percent this year as advertisers continue to pull back spending.”

Enberg noted research from digital-economy research shop Sensor Tower that said spending by Twitter’s top 10 advertisers — which include Amazon.com Inc, IBM Corp, and Coca-Cola Co — had fallen 89 percent in February and March 2023 compared with the pre-Musk September to October 2022. The recently revamped paid verification service, Twitter Blue, won’t come close to making up the shortfall.