AAP propels BJP to record highs in Gujarat Elections 2022

Amitabh Tiwari
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

AAP is leading on 5 seats with 13 percent vote share thus helping BJP to break the record of Madhav Singh Solanki’s 149 seats in 1985

BJP set to win a record 157 seats in Gujarat while AAP significantly dented Congress' vote share.

In its debut elections in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a phenomenal impact despite its single digit tally.

Its impact can be gauged from the fact that the Congress is practically decimated with BJP set to win a record 157 seats and vote share of more than 50 percent.

AAP has significantly dented the vote share of Congress (down from 41 percent to 26 percent vote share) and appealed to a section of voters upset with the 27 year old rule of the BJP. In Modi-Shah land, AAP has been able to build a party from scratch and emerge as runner-up in 30 odd seats. It also acquired a national party status in the process.

With two state governments and one municipal corporation under its belt, AAP today is clearly the number three party in the country after BJP and the Congress, ahead of all other regional parties. Strategically it is targeting states where the BJP and Congress are locked in a direct contest, and where there is not a lot of clutter to take advantage of a vulnerable grand old party.

AAP started its campaign early raising local issues and showcasing its Delhi-Punjab governance model to the voters of Gujarat. It benefitted from factionalism in the Congress. It had a first mover advantage as it had already raised most of the issues which the Congress party had promised in its aath vachan.

While AAP attempted to expose the famed Gujarat model of the BJP, at the ground level it targeted the core vote block of the Congress through its high decibel campaign.