2021-30: Lost decade for the world economy?

Amol Agrawal
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

The world growth rates were driven by emerging markets and developing economies, but we are seeing almost halving of the growth rates from 6 percent levels in 2000-09 to 3.2 percent levels in 2020-24.

The World Bank has been in news for the last one month. The nomination of Ajay Banga as the next President of the World Bank by the US President led to a frenzy of media articles. Before this frenzy could die down, the World Bank economists have released a book titled ‘Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects: Trends, Expectations, and Policies’. The book’s findings have caught attention for its pessimistic outlook on the world economy.

The outgoing World Bank President David Malpass in the foreword to the book notes: “The overlapping crises of the past few years have ended a span of nearly three decades of sustained economic growth”. In the graph below, we see that average decadal growth rates have declined in the 2020-24 decade compared to the previous three decades. The world growth rates were driven by emerging markets and developing economies, but we are seeing almost halving of the growth rates from 6 percent levels in 2000-09 to 3.2 percent levels in 2020-24. The share of countries with slower growth than in the previous decade has increased to 73 percent in 2010-21 from 44 percent in 2000-10.

The authors of the book show that potential growth rates have declined from 3.5 percent in the 2000s to 2.6 percent in the 2010s and is expected to be even lower at 2.2 percent in the 2020s. The potential growth rates have declined due to a decline in productivity and we are seeing a decline in productivity for both advanced and emerging economies, as shown in the graph below.  The decline in productivity in turn is due to poorer investments in physical capital, human capital, technology and so on. The pandemic certainly played a role in slowing investments in productivity, but the trends had started even before the pandemic.