Why has MC30 avoided these MF categories?

MC30, a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds, makes your investment journey simpler. Of the 39 available categories, MC30 shortlists its candidates from just 11 categories. MC30 has not only excluded the high risky thematic and sector funds but also the categories with too subjective definitions like Value and Contra funds. It has also left out the Large & Mid-cap category since one scheme in this category can look very different from another. On the debt side, it has avoided very short term funds and high volatile duration based funds including G-sec. Among hybrid funds, MC30 only suggests ‘Aggressive Hybrid Funds' that can provide ample asset class diversification between equity and debt.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran