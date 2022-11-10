What is the Samosa Caucus?

This is the group of Indian-American lawmakers in US House and Senate, who work to advocate for legislations of common interest, such as easier immigration policies. The term was coined by Indian businessman representative for Illinois 8th Congressional District, Raja Krishnamoorthi. Six Indian-Americans are now part of this caucus, with five including the newly elected Shri Thanedar from Michigan in House of Representatives and one in the Senate. The others in the lower house or chamber of the US Congress are Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jaypal, Ami Bera and Ro Khana, who have all been re-elected in the mid-term polls; and in the upper chamber there is VP and Senator Kamala Harris.