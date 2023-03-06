What is Smishing?

Smishing or SMS phishing is a technique used by attackers to mainly steal personal financial information such as credit or debit card numbers, and bank account details. Smishing is a cybersecurity attack where malicious links are shared over a SMS. The links which are shared over the SMS will take the receiver to a malicious look-a-like website of the financial service provider or to a fraudulent mobile application. The inauthenticity of these websites and mobile applications are hard to detect because they are made to look very similar to the originals. Sometimes, smishing is also done through emails.