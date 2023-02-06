What is OpenAI’s GPT-4?

The Elon Musk-founded AI research company Open AI has announced GPT-4, the next advancement in GPT, the technology that powers the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

GPT stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, which is a deep-learning neural network that produces text similar to that typewritten by a human. With GPT-3, ChatGPT is able to respond to queries in a human-like manner using a vast amount of data.

According to reports, GPT-4 will include several enhancements while being slightly larger than GPT-3. The current GPT-3 and GPT-3.5 models will be replaced by GPT-4, which is due in late 2023. GPT-4 will focus on improving existing parameters rather than increasing in size, reports said.