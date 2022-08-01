What is banks’ other income?

Banks’ other income includes fees earned from providing various services to customers, and commission earned from the lender’s non-fund-based banking activities. Other income also considers earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, third-party product sales, profits made on sale of investments, profit or loss on account of revaluation of investments, dividend received from bank subsidiaries or other associates, as well as recoveries made from advances written-off accounts. While large lenders were able improve their other income position in April-June on account of bigger network, mid-size lenders’ other income was impacted during April-June because treasury income dropped from hardening of bond yields, among other reasons.

Moneycontrol News