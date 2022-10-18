What are digital banking units?

Digital banking units (DBUs) are brick-and-mortar outlets that provide banking facilities to people, including a minimum number of digital services and products. Facilities include opening savings accounts, balance-check, printing passbooks, fund transfer, investment in fixed deposits and loan applications. DBUs are aimed at enabling customers to have cost-effective, convenient access to traditional banking services throughout the year. As part of the Union budget speech for FY23, the Finance Minister announced setting up the 75 DBUs in 75 districts. Commercial banks with past digital banking experience are permitted to open DBUs. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have announced to setting up of such units.