Is rehab tech the next startup opportunity?

According to WHO, rehab stands for a set of interventions designed to improve functioning and reduce disability in individuals with health conditions in interaction with their environment. Offered largely by specialized hospitals in expensive packages, in India, physical rehab market will grow at a CAGR of 15.5% in the next 5 years to reach $35 Billion by FY2028, as per a Redseer report. While local players are more affordable, they fail to provide good-quality service and may not be able to address complex situations. Therefore, it provides an opportunity to specialized players who can deploy tech--such as devices, marketplaces, and booking and discovery platforms--to ease the process.

Debangana Ghosh