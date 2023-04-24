 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fidelity Group firm leases office space in Mumbai for Rs 34.5 lakh a month

Apr 24, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Eight Roads Ventures has leased 6,150 sq ft on the 16th floor of Avighna House on Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, at a starting monthly rent of Rs 561 per sq ft.  The agreement includes an escalation clause for rentals at the rate of 9.5 percent every 24 months, documents show

The company has leased 6,150 sq ft (total usable area) on the 16th floor of Avighna House, located on Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, in Mumbai, at a starting monthly rent of Rs 34.50 lakh per month

Eight Roads Ventures, a global venture capital firm backed by Fidelity, which helps entrepreneurs scale, has leased a sea-facing commercial space in Mumbai for five years at a starting monthly rent of Rs 561 per sq ft, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real-estate data analytics firm showed.

The company has leased 6,150 sq ft (total usable area) on the 16th floor of Avighna House, located on Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, in Mumbai, at a starting monthly rent of Rs 34.50 lakh per month, including common area maintenance (CAM) charges, the documents showed.

The agreement includes an escalation clause for rentals at the rate of 9.5 percent every 24 months, documents showed. CAM charges the firm has to pay are Rs 2.05 lakh per month, documents showed.

The lease and licence document was registered on April 17, 2023. The space has been leased from Sirius Land Holdings LLP, an entity of Avighna Group.