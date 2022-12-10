MC Recommends: David Quammen's book on Covid, new Hamilton Khakhi Field 'Murph' watch, Paul John Christmas Edition 2022

accessories Hamilton Khakhi Field Murph 38mm The original Khakhi Field ‘Murph’ watch, which featured in the Christopher Nolan movie Interstellar, didn’t do much for Hamilton’s sales department. The recently released downsized version, though, is already dominating conversations among watch enthusiasts. The handsome 38mm watch — the downsizing from 42mm happened after the company acknowledged and acted on inputs from the watch community — is powered by the H-10 automatic movement that’s equipped with an 80-hour power reserve and, features, like the original, beige vintage-style lumed hour and minute hands. $895; hamiltonwatch.com

2023 decor trends from Sussanne Khan, who recently designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Alibaug... Every year, since 2018, Michael John D’Souza has been indulging in a Christmas tradition at Paul John. D’Souza, who is master distiller at the whisky maker, creates “Christmasy” whiskies to go with year-end feasts and the general feel-good vibe. D’Souza says he uses at least three different whiskies from various types of casks. If the inaugural Christmas edition contained unpeated whiskies from ex-bourbon and bourbon casks, the 2022 edition contains unpeated whiskies from ex-bourbon, and brandy casks, and peated whiskies from olorosso casks. “It’s dark-chocolatey, plum-cakey, a lot spicier than the rest of our expressions,” says D’Souza. He especially recommends having it with “any fruit cake or a dessert”. The Christmas Edition 2022 is available in two sizes of 750ml and 50ml and prices start at Rs 6,500 in Maharashtra and Goa and Rs 7,000 in Karnataka.

books Breathless by David Quammen David Quammen is the world’s favourite science writer. Over the last three-odd decades, he has produced classics such as The Song of the Dodo, The Tangled Tree, Monster of God—The Man-Eating Predator in the Jungles of History and the Mind, Spillover-Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic. In his most recent book, Quammen tracks the story of the global effort to understand, trace, and control the virus that is still amongst us. This is the one book you ought to read on the pandemic that has changed the world.

food Hosa Goa In Goa for the year-end? Check out the chow at Hosa, which has just opened in Siolim, and promises a creative culinary exploration of south India cuisine. That would mean Gowda Fried Chicken, Pulimunchi Wings (with byadgi chilli), and Edamame Paniyaram. Or, you could peck on Vegetable Poriyal Samosas and Karaikudi Chicken Vada at the bar along with some Panakam (vodka, ginger, cardamom, lime, mint). The 100-seater restaurant, which is run by the same people behind Indian Accent, is housed in a cosy Portuguese-era bungalow. Hosa Restaurant & Bar, At Irada Home, House No. 60/1, Vaddy, Siolim, Bardez. Photos by Rohit Chawla

shoes and sneakers Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand Sneakerheads stop at nothing when it comes to acquiring kicks they’ve set their heart on. And since some of them consider sneakers to be no less than works of art, they might want to consider the Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand. Hypelev, designed by American company Everknown, uses, or rather “manipulates” electromagnetic currents, with a magnet embedded into the stand and another placed inside the heel of your shoe, to literally suspend your sneakers in mid-air. An ‘air hole’ in the display stand then blows air that rotates the sneakers endlessly. The display stand, made of acrylic, plastic and copper, comes in black or white and is also equipped with an LED light that bathes your sneaker in a halo. $229, happilyeverknown.com

