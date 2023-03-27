 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Well prepared to handle the next spurt in power demand: RK Singh, Union minister for power

Sweta Goswami
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Trajectories are being worked out to blend green hydrogen in the city gas network and to mandate steel plants, refineries and fertiliser companies to use green hydrogen, Singh told Moneycontrol.

"Nowhere else in the world has seen such a steep rise in power consumption. But, we'll handle it. We are prepared for it."

As temperatures begin to rise, electricity demand in India is expected to hit a record high of 230 gigawatts (GW) this April. Moneycontrol exclusively spoke to India's minister for power and renewable energy RK Singh to find out if the country is better prepared this year.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Would India face power cuts this summer?

A: Not all. You saw, we handled the last spurt pretty well, and we are well prepared to handle the next one too. The fact that our electricity demand is growing at 10.5 percent is unprecedented. Nowhere else in the world has seen such a steep rise in power consumption. But, we'll handle it. We are prepared for it.