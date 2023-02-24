 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland's Shenu Agarwal: Will direct investments more on alternative fuel vehicles

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, says the company’s plan is to accelerate product development and roll them out within 2023. He says Ashok Leyland has been contemplating a foray into the sub-two-tonne segment for some time now.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited

Ashok Leyland, which is owned by the Hinduja Group, is the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, after Tata Motors. The Chennai-based bus and truck manufacturer is expanding aggressively in the light-duty and electric-vehicle segments.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Shenu Aggarwal, the recently appointed MD and CEO, said most of the company’s research and development outlay will be dedicated towards vehicles that run on alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, electric or LNG. Edited excerpts:

You have been heading Escorts’ Agricultural Machinery arm for the last few years before joining Ashok Leyland. How different is selling commercial vehicles vis-à-vis tractors?

Both agri-machinery and commercial vehicles have a lot of commonalities. The company is structured pretty much the same way. You have (similar) operations, R&D, marketing and other support functions. So, the basic structure is the same. I think the difference is in the front-end, mainly because the customer profile is very different.