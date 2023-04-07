 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Health Day: People join Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in 'Health for All' walkathon

Apr 07, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

The participants walked from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi passing through Kartavya Path and India Gate to spread awareness about healthy habits to keep non-communicable diseases at bay and have positive effects on mental well-being.

More than 350 people joined Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the 'Health for All' walkathon organised by his ministry on Friday on the occasion of World Health Day.

The participants walked from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi passing through Kartavya Path and India Gate to spread awareness about healthy habits to keep non-communicable diseases at bay and have positive effects on mental well-being.

Apart from Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar also took part in the walkathon.

The participants took a pledge to adopt healthy and active living to prevent and control lifestyle-related health problems such as hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and cancer.