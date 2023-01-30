 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World community should focus on globally coordinated policies to face complex, interlinked challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the world community should lay greater emphasis on globally coordinated policies and actions to deal with complex challenges which are deeply interlinked and are not defined by borders alone.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s interest will be safeguarded in the G20 meetings, Tomar said while responding to a question on the issue of farm subsidies being extended to the agriculture sector in the country.

Asked whether India will defend the continuation of farm subsidies in G20 meetings, Tomar said, "in the G20 (meetings), there will also be a discussion on global challenges and how to safeguard India’s interest, you all can be sure in this matter under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

Tomar, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was speaking to the media after the inauguration of the two-day G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting here. He further said the issue of climate change will also be discussed in the G20 meeting while noting that the world is concerned and serious about the issue of climate change.